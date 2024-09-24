Accused Young Dolph Killer Finally Admits To Shooting Rapper

The trial of Justin Johnson, one of the men charged with killing the rapper Young Dolph, began Sept. 23. It was revealed that his alleged accomplice, Cornelius Smith, stated that the brother of hip-hop recording artist Yo Gotti, Big Jook, allegedly placed an order out to kill the beloved Memphis rapper.

On Nov. 21, 2021, Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., known to hip-hop fans as Young Dolph, was fatally shot while purchasing cookies at Makeda’s Butter Cookies in his hometown of Memphis, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported.

According to ABC News, Smith was with Johnson when the 36-year-old rapper was gunned down. Johnson is on trial for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and being a felon in possession of a gun. Smith is testifying against Johnson and was also charged with murder and conspiracy.

Smith admitted he was with Johnson when they opened fire on Young Dolph.

During opening arguments, Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman stated that Young Dolph was pursued by Memphis rapper Yo Gotti but had no interest in signing with the Collective Music Group (CMG), the label owned by Yo Gotti. Instead, he had his own recording label, Paper Route Empire. Young Dolph became a rival and made several songs dissing him and Gotti’s brother, Big Jook.

Big Jook was killed outside a Memphis restaurant in January 2024.

Smith told prosecutors that he was paid $800, prior to getting arrested, while his attorney was given $50,000 by Big Jook.

Memphis Commercial Appeal reported that he and Johnson were supposed to receive $40,000 each for carrying out the contracted killing.

Smith confessed that he was on drugs at the time of the murder and was just trying to “get some money.” His son had recently died, and he started ‘popping pills and not caring about anything.’

“I wasn’t feeling nothing at the time. I’m not gonna lie. I was trying to get some money.”

Smith was shot at the scene of the murder by Young Dolph’s brother, Marcus Thornton.

