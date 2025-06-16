News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Man Takes His Life After His Wife Is Found Dead Following Messy Fight On Facebook Live A married Georgia couple issued insults on Facebook Live hours before their deaths from a possible murder-suicide.







The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the deaths of a married Georgia couple that followed a disturbing fight captured on Facebook Live.

Zaria Khadejah Carr, 27, was found unconscious and later pronounced dead after authorities responded to a call at her home in Twin City, Georgia, on June 13 around 9:30 pm, WJCL reported. GBI officials say Zaria’s husband, Shamarcus Jameal Carr, 36, could not be found, and Zaria’s 2021 Dodge Challenger was also missing.

Following an alert for Zaria’s vehicle, law enforcement located the car in the Wayne County area around 11 p.m. When officers attempted to stop Shamarcus, who was inside the vehicle, he later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death, while the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Zaria Carr. Many on social media are responding to the disturbing incident that allegedly spilled over onto social media in a verbal dispute that occurred prior to their deaths.

The pair spewed out cheating allegations, financial woes, and threats of physical violence prior to law enforcement arriving at the residence.

“He getting mad because he don’t like the truth coming out,” Zaria told the camera in what appear to be her last words online before she was found dead.

“So sad and unfortunate,” one viewer wrote in response.

“Individuals don’t even take the time to realize that they they brought a little baby girl into this world now that both her parents are dead by their poor choices; that little girl has to be raised in the unknown world with no one to love her ( unless have other family),” added someone else.

The GBI is investigating Zaria Carr’s death at the request of the Twin City Police Department and the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Shamarcus Carr’s death.

