Twin Brothers Found Dead In Georgia Mountains, Family Wants Answers

Twin brothers Qaadir Malik and Naazir Rahim Lewis were found shot to death atop Bell Mountain in Georgia. The twins booked a 7 a.m. flight to Boston on March 7 but never boarded their flight. Hikers found the 19-year-old teens around 11:05 the following day with gunshot wounds to both their heads.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) concluded that the teens’ death was the result of a murder-suicide, but the victims’ family have doubts about this finding.

“They’re very protective of each other. They love each other,” their uncle Rahim Brawner told WXIA News.

“They’re like inseparable. I couldn’t imagine them hurting each other because I’ve never seen them get into a fistfight before.”

The family questions how the twins got to Bell Mountain, which is about 90 miles away from the Atlanta airport where they were supposed to be. Family members said the twins’ plane tickets were still in their wallets.

“They don’t know anything about Hiawassee, Georgia. They never even heard of Bell Mountain, so how did they end up right there,” the twins’ aunt, Samira Brawner, added.

The GBI confirmed that autopsies are complete, but the agency is still awaiting additional forensic test results before issuing a final ruling on the cause of death. The GBI didn’t identify which brother they believed carried out the alleged murder-suicide.

The twins’ family launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with the funeral expenses.

“My nephews wouldn’t do this,” The twins’ aunt, Yasmine, wrote on the GoFundMe website.

“They came from a family of love, and twins wanted so much for their future they had dreams of starting their very own clothing line.”

The fundraiser has collected over $22,000 in donations so far. The Lewis brothers graduated from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. According to the family, they were both athletes. Funeral arrangements are still pending.

