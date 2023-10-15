Making Waves In Fashion: Mara Brock Akil Stars In Tyler, The Creator’s Lacoste Campaign

Mara Brock Akil is already known for her work behind the entertainment scenes, most notably as the creator of “Girlfriends.” However, the showrunner is now the star of Tyler, The Creator’s new campaign for Lacoste, which includes a visual promo.

The video shows Akil dressed in pieces from the rapper’s Golf le Fleur line with the fashion brand, including a green sweater and tan checked midi skirt. In typical zaniness associated with the Hip-Hop artist, the advertisement features Akil in a wacky adventure alongside Tyler, who poses as a not-so-skilled sailor.

The video shows the unlikely duo embarking on a “cheap” boat ride after Akil’s flight is canceled. Well-dressed and in distress, Akil wakes up ashore on an unknown island, where she is rescued by helicopter after writing “H-E-L-P” in some seaweed to gain attention. However, the hectic nature of her trip does not stop there, as she is dropped directly onto the shoot to showcase the new collection in an “all’s well that ends well” moment.

“Just a girl and her pink blush suitcase,” Akil captured the unorthodox campaign video, noting that Tyler himself directed the shoot. Despite the crazy lead-up to her arrival, Lacoste made sure to show behind-the-scenes images, detailing the new styles.

Akil’s new transition into being in front of the camera was met with acclaim and surprise from her fans and peers alike. Issa Rae showcased her support of this new endeavor, commenting “Go Mara” under the post, with Michael B. Jordan also putting fire emojis as well.

As the writer emerges as a fashionista in her own right, centering middle-aged Black women in new fashion campaigns is a stride in diversity within the industry. Lacoste X le Fleur is available now for consumers to purchase, as 21 new items are available that combine the unique rapper’s taste with the preppy fashion house.

