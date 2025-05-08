News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Marc Lamont Hill Cooks Delusional White Woman Panelist Who Says She’s Racist Due To Black Folks’ ‘Bad Behavior’ Marc Lamont Hill called out a white woman who blamed her racism on Black people's 'bad behavior'







Marc Lamont Hill maintained his composure during a heated exchange with a white woman who blamed her racism toward Black people on their “bad behavior.”

Hill appeared on the May 6 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, where tensions rose after panelist Lilly Gaddis openly admitted to using the N-word toward Black people. In a clip shared by the show on X, Hill criticized Gaddis for trying to justify both her own racism and that of another white woman who sparked outrage in a recent viral video after allegedly calling a 5-year-old autistic Black boy the slur.

“I prefer not to live around Black people. I prefer not to live in a country where white people in our country are disproportionately attacked by Black people,” Gaddis said.

"We've never lynched you, we've never enslaved you…"



Marc Lamont-Hill responds after Lilly Gaddis says she has a right to be racist because of black people's "bad behavior".



📺 https://t.co/t69wYLn381@piersmorgan | @thelillygaddis | @marclamonthill pic.twitter.com/FEru2oBvq3 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 6, 2025

After noting her belief that racism is only when one views another as “less human,” Morgan quickly pointed out that Gaddis was making Black people sound like “lesser humans.”

“If they have bad behavior, if they want to act in a certain way, if I have to cross the street and be afraid that maybe because of the crime statistics that are very real, by the way, is that my fault or is that their fault for having bad behavior?” Gaddis responded.

Hill jumped in with a sharp rebuttal.

“That’s mind-boggling to me for multiple reasons,” Hill said. “I mean, we’re talking about bad behavior. We’ve never lynched you. We’ve never enslaved you, we’ve never done any of the deep-seated structural forms of injustice to white people that white people have done to Black people, and yet to claim some kind of moral superiority.”

He also brought the conversation back to focus on the white woman who called an autistic Black child the N-word and raised over $700,000 through the Christian fundraising platform GiveSendGo for relocation expenses because of threats she said she received over the video.