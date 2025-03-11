Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn 4 Ways To Observe The National Day Of Rest For Black Women March 10 is the National Day of Rest for Black Women. Here's how to honor the day of observance.







March 10, 2025, marks a significant occasion as we observe the National Day of Rest for Black Women. This day was established to encourage stillness, reflection, and renewal for one of the most resilient and hardworking groups in the world. At a time when rest is more essential than ever, this observance serves as a powerful reminder of the freedom and healing found in slowing down.

The 2025 National Day of Rest for Black Women coincides with the anniversary of Harriet Tubman’s passing—a fitting tribute to the legendary abolitionist and activist who dedicated her life to the liberation of others. Tubman, a trailblazer in demonstrating the immense strength Black women carry in the pursuit of justice, eventually found rest in her later years in Auburn, New York, where she purchased land and passed away at 91. Her enduring legacy continues to inspire generations, serving as a powerful reminder that rest is not just necessary but a vital act of resistance for Black women.

“This day isn’t just a commemoration of her legacy—it’s a call for all Black women to reclaim rest as a revolutionary act,” psychologist Dr. Jasmine Ross wrote of the holiday.

As the National Day of Rest for Black Women commences, Ross highlights four meaningful ways to honor this special day of self-care and sisterhood.

Prioritize Your Needs: Step away from work, responsibilities, and anything that drains your energy. Prioritize activities that restore and nourish your spirit.

Celebrate Rest as Resistance: Immerse yourself in activities that bring joy and tranquility, whether it’s curling up with a good book, meditating, or enjoying the beauty of nature.

Build Community: Join other Black women to share experiences, create space for meaningful conversations, and support each other’s healing journey.

Reflect on Harriet Tubman’s Legacy: Pause to honor Tubman’s courage and the trails she blazed, remembering that her sacrifices paved the way for us to live fully, freely, and with joy.

“Rest isn’t a luxury for Black women—it’s a necessity, a right, and a bold statement of self-worth in a world that too often demands our labor without care for our well-being,” Ross says.

“This day encourages us to pause, reflect, and pour into ourselves in ways that Harriet Tubman likely dreamed of for the women who would come after her.”

