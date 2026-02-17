News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Mardi Gras Float Sparks Outrage After Krewe Hangs Dark Skin Dolls On Beaded Necklaces The Krewe of Tucks has since apologized for the offensive behavior.







A Mardi Gras krewe faced backlash over a display of Black dolls hanging on their float.

Krewe of Tucks garnered criticism for its unusual decorative necklace during this year’s Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans. While riding on their float Feb. 14, white krewe members boasted dark skin dolls that shocked those watching.

One video went viral showcasing a white rider for the krewe. He apparently held the Black barbie dolls as they hung by their necks with some beads. Another image showcased the dolls still hanging on the necklaces, this time located at the edge of the float.

The disturbing imagery evoked references to the lynchings of Black women in the south, upsetting in-person paraders and social media alike. Local officials immediately responded to the backlash, with the New Orleans mayor strongly condemning the display.

“Let me be clear: the display is deeply offensive, unacceptable, and has no place in our city,” newly elected Mayor Helena Moreno said in a statement, obtained by Nola.com. “New Orleans is built on respect, diversity, and inclusion. Actions that seek to demean or intimidate any member of our community violate the very spirit of who we are.”

The issue grew even more disrespectful as more context on the float’s theme came to light. The krewe titled their controversial float “Crack Pipe,” meant as a satirical joke on the city’s faulty sewer system. While the Tucks parade itself remains known for bathroom humor, many no longer found the joke funny, especially at the expense of Black people.

Following the backlash, Krewe of Truck wrote an apology on social media. The krewe seemingly revealed that the dolls were not apart of their original plan. Its leaders stated that those responsible would not take part in future programming.

“Since its inception, the Krewe of Tucks has been one of the most diverse parades in Mardi Gras,” the statement read. “We are offended by this behavior and it will not be tolerated.”

An internal investigation into what led to the dolls appearing in such as way began Feb. 16, as confirmed by the Krewe of Tucks Capt. Lloyd Frischhertz. On a state level, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced an external investigation into the case.

While not unusual to see toy-like items attached to the beaded necklaces, the imagery of the Black dolls themselves felt like a targeted hate crime toward the Black people of New Orleans, according to New Orleans City Council President JP Morrell. Especially as Mardi Gras has its own racist past, often not allowing Black and nonwhite people from the official parade, this depiction could call back to this exclusive nature.

Morrell even deemed the necklaces “an intentional effort by someone riding on a float to remind the people of the city — particularly certain people of the city — that Mardi Gras is not for them.”

Krewes have faced backlash for alleged racism before, especially in their membership. However, Black people continue to break barriers to make the parade reflective of New Orleans’ diversity.

RELATED CONTENT: A Taste Of Mardi Gras Is Coming To Atlanta