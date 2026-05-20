News by Selena Hill White Physician Sues ‘Find A Black Doctor’ Directory For Alleged Racial Discrimination The suit alleges that the online directory denied an application by a white physician due to his race







A white doctor based in Colorado has teamed up with a conservative legal group to sue the online directory, “Find A Black Doctor,” for allegedly discriminating against physicians based on their race.

The lawsuit was filed May 19 in a Manhattan federal court by dermatologist Dr. Travis Morrell and Do No Harm, an organization founded in 2022 that publicly condemns DEI. The complaint accuses the directory of excluding non-Black physicians by restricting eligibility to “Black physicians and dentists in active clinical practice.” The suit also alleges that the online platform “robs” non-Black physicians of “advertising exposure” and promotes “racial concordance,” the notion that patients receive better care from doctors of the same race.

Source: Dr. Travis Morrell, a Do No Harm member and licensed physician (Photo Credit: X / @MorrellMDmph)

“Find A Black Doctor indefensibly robs some physicians of valuable advertising exposure and deprives patients of the opportunity to discover capable providers without regard to race,” reads a statement from a Do No Harm rep in a press release.

According to the complaint, Morrell, a double board-certified physician and member of Do No Harm, says he applied to join the directory on Dec. 23, 2025. However, he didn’t receive a response and followed up by email months later, but was met with silence. The suit, which targets the website and its founder, claims Morrell’s application was “constructively rejected because he is white.”

“Do No Harm and Dr. Morrell are entitled to relief,” reads the legal complaint.

“Find A Black Doctor” was founded in 2005 with the intent to help reduce racial health disparities and improve access to quality healthcare for Black communities around the country. It was relaunched in 2019 by Founder Dr. Dina Strachan, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, as a resource for individuals seeking culturally competent care from experienced and qualified Black physicians. In 2024, the platform announced that it was expanding to include listings of board-certified health professionals in all 50 states.

“Find A Black Doctor is an internet directory of U.S.-based Black physicians and dentists in active clinical practice. Our mission is to be a partner which provides access, education and resources to improve health outcomes particularly in the African American community,” reads a statement on www.FindABlackDoctor.com.

The lawsuit comes at a time when health disparities disproportionately affect Black communities. Meanwhile, conservative groups continue to target organizations that promote gender and racial equity amid the Trump administration’s ongoing attack on DEI. Earlier this year, the federal government filed a lawsuit against a Coca-Cola distributor for hosting a women’s empowerment event. President Trump also signed an executive order threatening to revoke federal contracts from colleges that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.



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