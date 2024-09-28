Education by Mary Spiller Mark Robinson Treated For Second Degree Burns Following Campaign Incident At Truck Show Robinson is reportedly in 'good spirits' following the incident.







Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina, Mark Robinson, was transported and treated at the Northern Regional Hospital for second-degree burns following an unspecified incident at one of his campaign events. On Sept. 27, Robinson’s communication director, Mike Lonergan, spoke about the incident.

Republican Robinson was attending a truck show when he received the burns, The Guardian reports. It as one of the several stops on his campaign for governor.

Lonergan said in a statement that Robinson “is in good spirits, appreciates the outpouring of good wishes, and is excited to return to the campaign trail as scheduled first thing tomorrow morning.”

Although law enforcement has specified that Robinson’s burns are a result of an “accident” at the automotive show and that no foul play is involved in his injuries, North Carolina police haven’t released any other details about the incident.

The North Carolina’s Republican nominee for governor made several different campaign stops around the state on Sept. 27 before the incident and his final stop was the Mayberry Truck Show and Parade in Mount Airy.

The campaign has not provided any further details about the accident either but has said that Robinson is eager to get back in the race.

Lt. Governor since 2021, Robinson, is running against the current attorney general and Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Josh Stein, after the current governor, Democrat Roy Cooper, was barred from running this fall due to term limits.

Robinson’s support has been wavering since reports that he allegedly posted racial and sexual comments on an online pornography message board in the past. Nearly a dozen of his staff members on his campaign or from his lieutenant governor’s office have quit from the backlash.

Robinson continued to deny writing the messages that appeared on the board more than a decade ago.

