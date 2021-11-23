Marlo Hampton, Actress Naturi Naughton Give Away Turkeys and Young Dolph’s Family Continues His Legacy

Nouveau Bar & Grill teamed up with Marlo Hampton (Real Housewives of Atlanta) and Naturi Naughton (STARZ’s Power and ABC’s Queens) to hand out 600 turkeys to needy families on Monday at their Jonesboro location: 103 West Mill Street, Jonesboro, from 2 pm – 6 pm EST .

This was the restaurant’s second consecutive year hosting the event (the first was co-hosted with recording artist CeeLo Green). Along with turkeys, families received an assortment of items for a Thanksgiving Dinner, including macaroni and cheese, vegetables, juices, milk, desserts, and more.

“We are super excited to provide turkeys for Metro Atlanta families in need during the holidays,” says Co-Owner of Nouveau Bar & Grill Ebony Austin (who has also made headlines for gifting 50 families for the holidays last year). “This year’s event will be bigger and better than the last.”

Families were also eligible to receive gift cards and cash prizes to help with holiday shopping.

The event was sponsored by Nouveau Bar & Grill, Simply Giving by Marlo Hampton, NYAK Cognac, The Art Department, TRACK GEORGIA, and IGNITE College Park Resource Center.

