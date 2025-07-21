Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn ‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Jackie Makes Medical Wear Fashionable With New Collection "Married to Medicine" star Dr. Jackie has launched a line of fashionable medical wear for multiple industries.







Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters, M.D., is teaming up with two powerhouse women to launch a line of stylish, fashion-forward medical wear.

If you’ve been following Dr. Jackie, you’ve likely seen her teasing the launch of DUES, her new lifestyle brand that offers a major upgrade to medical workwear. Designed for professionals in healthcare, wellness, beauty, and beyond, DUES combines function, performance, and elevated style.

“The future of scrubs starts now,” an Instagram post reads.

Made to redefine professional workwear, the debut collection features pieces that balance versatility, comfort, and style across multiple industries. It includes maternity tops, joggers, jackets, lab coats, jumpsuits, and elevated essentials such as statement tees and scarves, all priced from $38 to $118. The new medical wear was designed for professionals who wear scrubs daily, including doctors, nurses, dentists, veterinarians, estheticians, and spa therapists.

Dr. Jackie is collaborating with renowned Critical Care Anesthesiologist Dr. Ebony Jade Hilton and award-winning business leader Deanna Hamilton.

“While our roots are in healthcare, our vision extends beyond to reach anyone whose workwear defines their professional identity,” Dr. Jackie said in a statement. “We’re crafting apparel that elevates confidence, inspires purpose, and redefines the standard for scrubs in any field.”

The tagline: “It’s DUES Season… we don’t follow trends, we set the bar.”

“DUES isn’t just about what you wear—it’s about what you stand for,” said Hilton. “This brand is built for the change-makers, the trailblazers, and the ones who show up every day ready to make an impact. Our apparel is designed to match that energy—combining innovation, comfort, and style—because excellence should be lived in, not just aspired to.”

