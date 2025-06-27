Celebrity News by Stacy Jackson HGTV Cancels ‘Married To Real Estate’, Hosts Say It’s ‘Disheartening’ 'Married to Real Estate' aired from January 2022 to May 2025. The hosts say the show's cancellation is unexpected, but they're "not done."







“Married to Real Estate” hosts Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson will no longer be in HGTV’s show lineup after a four-season run.

The real estate power couple broke the news to fans on Instagram Tuesday, stating, “Mike and I just landed back in the States after an unforgettable family trip through the Mediterranean, and were met with unexpected news: HGTV has decided not to move forward with Married to Real Estate,” the statement read.

The unexpected news is disappointing for Sherrod and Jackson, who added, “While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful. Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all, grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other).”

“Married to Real Estate” premiered on HGTV in January 2022. Sherrod, a real estate broker and designer, partnered with Jackson, her husband, as the two found and designed dream homes for families in and around Atlanta. It all started when Jackson recorded Sherrod’s design process on his phone, the couple said during an exclusive conversation with BLACK ENTERPRISE in May. The home renovation series aired 44 episodes and garnered millions of viewers. According to Variety, the show boasted over 16 million viewers during season three.

“For now, know this,” the couple wrote in their joint statement. “Not all setbacks are what they seem. Some blessings show up in disguise. We’ve been here before. We’ll keep counting those blessings–and keep it moving.”

The news also came as a shock to fans who rallied in the comments under the Instagram announcement. Viewers praised the couple for their professionalism and craftsmanship. Jackson left his comment under the June 24 post, promising fans he and his wife are “not done.” He made one thing clear—“God makes no mistakes. However, people and opinions do. We’ll discuss that on a later date, though. We thank all the FAMS for rocking with us through it all. We appreciate the love and support.”

Although the chapter has closed for the real estate experts, they encouraged fans to stay tuned for what’s to come. “There’s more to say, and we’ll share soon,” the hosts stated.

Season four of “Married to Real Estate” concluded in May 2025, following a 12-episode season.

RELATED CONTENT: 12 Bangers: Your Ultimate Playlist For Caribbean Heritage Month