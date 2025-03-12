Lifestyle by Janee Bolden ‘Married To Real Estate’ Season 4: Egypt Sherrod And Mike Jackson Keep It Real With Love, Laughs, And Dream Homes Real estate power couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are taking things to the next level.







Season 4 of Married to Real Estate is here, and real estate power couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are taking things to the next level—both on screen and behind the scenes. Since the show’s debut, the dynamic duo has captivated audiences with their seamless blend of business savvy, design expertise, and real-life relationship goals. But as they enter their fourth season, Egypt and Mike are proving they’re not just about renovating homes—they’re about building a lasting legacy.

In an exclusive conversation with BLACK ENTERPRISE, the couple opened up about how their journey started, their continued growth, and why they’re passionate about helping families find and create their dream homes.

It’s hard to believe Married to Real Estate began with Mike simply capturing Egypt’s design process on his phone. Like many people, the couple spent time during the COVID-19 pandemic reevaluating their goals and redefining their businesses. For Egypt, that meant overcoming her hesitation to expand her real estate and design company.

“I was sort of living in fear a little bit about expanding my company into a design company,” she admits. “Everybody would tell me, like, ‘You really need to do this,’ but I was just like, ‘No, I’ll just do it for my friends and a few clients.’”

Mike’s videos helped them realize the value of documenting their work, and eventually, that footage became the blueprint for their hit HGTV series. Now, four seasons later, the show has expanded to over 80 countries, inspiring viewers around the world.

“The fact that some kid in Ethiopia or some kid in Dubai is sitting there watching us, being inspired… that’s what gets me the most,” Mike says. “People see us, and they see themselves.”

Beyond renovating homes, Egypt and Mike have been quietly building a real estate empire. Season 4 gives fans a closer look at their latest expansion moves—including a booming real estate brokerage with over 63 agents and the launch of their Indigo Road furniture line at JCPenney.

“Even though it’s like mine, it’s ours. Everything is ours,” Egypt says of their furniture brand. “Because I couldn’t have done the photo shoots, moved the furniture around, or created things without Mike.”

Their growth isn’t stopping there. The couple is also tackling large-scale commercial projects, including a massive 36,000 square-foot media complex and multiple restaurant designs.

“We’re still grinding, still defining,” Egypt says. “But hopefully what people see when they watch Married to Real Estate is themselves—their dreams and desires—and they realize, ‘If they can do it, I can do this.’”

Buying a home, especially one that needs work, can be intimidating. Egypt and Mike understand that fear firsthand and use their expertise to help clients push past it.

“We never convince anybody to do anything because, by law, you can’t do that,” Mike clarifies. “But what we do is show you a world of possibilities.”

Egypt agrees, explaining how they help buyers look beyond surface-level concerns.

“We can take any home and turn it into a dream home,” she says. “When our agents or I are with a client, we say, ‘OK, this is your list of wants and needs. Yes, we’re budget-restricted, but what if we did this? What if we did that?’ It’s about giving people options and showing them what’s possible.”

One of Egypt’s signature strengths is her ability to trust her intuition in design—sometimes making last-minute changes that leave Mike shaking his head.

“I am actually an insane woman,” she jokes. “Just know that.”

Mike confirms that her creativity often leads to spontaneous revisions.

“For her, she can have a vision, but once she sees it on-site, she’ll be like, ‘Nope, this isn’t it.’ Then we’re back at the drawing board,” he says.

One example this season? A fireplace transformation starts as a simple drywall feature but evolves into a high-end cast stone centerpiece.

“We were at budget,” Egypt recalls. “Mike was like, ‘We’re out of money, what are we going to do?’ So, I figured out how to create a luxe look for just $32.”

As home design evolves, Married to Real Estate keeps up with the latest trends, and this season, Egypt and Mike are introducing innovative kitchen island designs.

“We’re doing Beyond Waterfalls, where the miter on the lip is extra thick,” Egypt explains. “It looks like a massive piece of art.”

Wet rooms in bathrooms are another hot trend this season.

“We’re doing a lot of that,” Egypt says. “But it depends on the client and the space we have to work with. Some people are saying, ‘I don’t need a tub, I don’t want to clean it.’”

Mike, however, noted that many homeowners install statement tubs just for aesthetics, “like an ‘in case of emergency’ bathtub.”

While their business expands, Egypt and Mike remain committed to community service, from Habitat for Humanity projects to House Proud, an organization dedicated to revitalizing neighborhoods for senior citizens.

“I think that we have to sow seeds,” Egypt says. “It’s universal law—we’re supposed to give, we’re supposed to volunteer.”

Mike added that these efforts set an example for their children, including 12-year-old daughter Kendall, who is already developing a giving spirit.

“If we drive past someone in need and I don’t stop, she’ll call me out,” he says. “It’s in her now, and I love that.”

Aside from real estate and design, Married to Real Estate continues to showcase Egypt and Mike’s everyday relationship moments—including their hilarious household debates.

One season highlight? Their long-standing disagreement over how to fold a fitted sheet.

“There is a way to fold a fitted sheet, but Mike believes it’s senseless,” Egypt says, laughing.

Their kitchen debates have even gone viral, like Mike’s infamous “ketchup in the pantry vs. fridge” argument, which caught the attention of Heinz.

“After two years, Heinz finally responded and said, ‘It belongs in the fridge after opening,’” Egypt says. “But that wasn’t enough for Mike.”

With each season, Married to Real Estate continues to grow in impact, blending education, inspiration, and entertainment. As Egypt and Mike expand their empire, they remain deeply connected to their original mission—helping families turn houses into homes.

“We just want people to know they can do this,” Egypt says. “If we can, so can you.”

From ambitious renovations to heartwarming family moments, Season 4 promises even more of what makes Married to Real Estate a fan favorite. Be sure to tune in and watch Egypt and Mike continue to transform lives—one home at a time.

Catch the premiere Wednesday, March 12, at 9 p.m. Eastern on HGTV, with episodes available to stream on Max the same day.For sneak peeks, follow @egyptsherrod and @djfadelf on Instagram.

RELATED CONTENT: BronzeLens Honors Real Estate Maven Egypt Sherrod With 2025 Vaguard Award