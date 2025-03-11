Women by Stacy Jackson BronzeLens Honors Real Estate Maven Egypt Sherrod With 2025 Vaguard Award Sherrod's husband honored her with a surprise speech before presenting her with the BronzeLens Vanguard Award for her impact in media.







In a dynamic Women’s History Month kickoff, renowned real estate broker and designer Dr. Egypt Sherrod was honored with the 2025 Vanguard Award at the BronzeLens Women Superstar Honors.

The BronzeLens Women Superstar Honors gathered women at the Rialto Center for the Arts in Atlanta to celebrate their collective achievements across media, film, television, and beyond. The event, held on March 1, welcomed Sherrod to a roster of over 60 trailblazing women recognized as Superstar Honorees for their impact in media and film over the years.

To Sherrod’s surprise, her award was presented by her husband and her HGTV “Married To Real Estate” co-host, Mike Jackson, according to a press release. Jackson reflected on her ongoing dedication and resilience, which have contributed to her recognition as a BronzeLens Vanguard Honoree. Accepting her award, the “author of Keep Calm… It’s Just Real Estate” said, “My heart is overflowing with gratitude. To stand among such extraordinary women, each leaving their own powerful mark on the world, is both humbling and inspiring.” She told the audience that the moment represents every woman stepping into purpose and supporting the next generation.

On the BronzeLens carpet, the 2025 Vanguard Award recipient reminded young, multitalented women that “nothing is impossible,” and that is the foundation she stands on.

Originated by the President of the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, William Pate, the BronzeLens Film Festival has remained “intentional about bringing attention to phenomenally talented women of color in film and television whose work has often been unheralded.” According to BronzeLens, the nonprofit has supported independent films, filmmakers, and Industry professionals of color for over 13 years.

Sherrod and her husband garnered over 19 million viewers during their Married to Real Estate debut season in 2022. According to Sherrod’s website, she has been at the forefront of wealth education and real estate since her 20s. Her experience has led her to become a trusted authority across various career fields. As previously highlighted by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the certified life coach continues to share her knowledge on the “Marriage and Money Podcast with Egypt & Mike,” a weekly podcast she launched with her husband to discuss life hacks, marriage, wealth, and more. Sherrod has also hosted and served as co-executive producer of Flipping Virgins and Property Virgins. Reality TV fans may have also seen the multimedia maven host OWN’s reunion specials for “Love & Marriage Huntsville,” “Put A Ring On It,” and the “Have and Have Nots.”

Catch the powerhouse real estate mogul in season 4 of “Married to Real Estate,” which airs March 12 on HGTV.

