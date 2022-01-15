Marsai Martin Talks New Teen Interior Design Series 'Remix My Space' And Revamping Rooms On A Budget

With the final season of Black-ish airing, Marsai Martin is on to new endeavors.

The actress/producer is introducing fans to her passion for interior design through her new Discovery+ series Remix My Space.

The show follows Martin as she surprises extraordinary teens with a personalized bedroom makeover. Meeting teens in their backyard, school, or local park, Martin gives them the news of a lifetime when offering up her services to remix their rooms.

Those receiving the bedroom overhauls are peer-nominated youth who make a positive impact in their communities. The teens get their hands dirty doing everything from sending care packages to child cancer patients to feeding the homeless or teaching kids how to make healthy meals.

Martin serves as executive producer of the eight-episode series and lead’s the renovation projects alongside carpenter Joanie Sprague and designer Tiffany Thompson to create breathtaking revamps reflective of each teen’s interests, individuality, personality and style.

With Martin having a natural hack for renovating spaces, she’s excited to share her generation.

“I love interior design, it’s always been one of my passions, and any type of way to express my creativity, I’m gonna just go ahead and do it,” Martin told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“I always knew with my production company, I really want to create a show around interior design and just decorating fun and cool stuff,” she continued. “I never saw anything in that circle that was for kids, exactly.

On the show, Martin has the pleasure of working with experienced design teams that knock down walls to rebuild entire bedrooms. For kids looking to remix their own space without breaking their parents’ wallets, the Little star had some resourceful suggestions.

“I feel like organizing is a very big thing,” Martin said. “I don’t I don’t think you really need anything for that. If you need to use different boxes, and just go DIY, you can do that.”

“I think it’s all about getting creative, and figuring out what you like, or reusing something that was used for something different.”

Martin might be using the show to prepare for the interior design-based business that she said is “absolutely” in the works.

“My main thing is to try everything and just going for it and having fun while doing it,” she said. “So that is definitely one thing that is on the top of my list that I want to accomplish.”

Marsai Martin’s new show Remix My Space will be available to stream on Discovery+ Saturday, January 15.