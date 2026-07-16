(Photo: Yan Krukau/Pexels) Education by Sidnee Michelle Martin University’s Closure Leaves Former Students Fighting To Finish Degrees The Indianapolis university's closure disrupted degree programs, eliminated jobs, and left many searching for financial and academic stability.







More than six months after Martin University permanently closed on Dec. 31, 2025, former students and employees say they are still working to recover from the collapse of Indiana’s only predominantly Black institution of higher education. The closure of the Indianapolis university disrupted degree programs, eliminated jobs, and left many searching for financial and academic stability, according to The Indianapolis Star.

Martin University’s Board of Trustees voted to cease operations after determining the institution could no longer overcome years of financial challenges, declining enrollment, and mounting debt. The university announced the decision in late 2025, saying it lacked the resources necessary to continue serving students. According to the board, officials began coordinating teach-out agreements with other colleges while preparing to wind down operations and liquidate assets to address outstanding obligations.

Former students told the outlet that the closure forced them to reconsider graduation plans as they attempted to transfer credits and secure financial aid through new institutions. Several said the unexpected shutdown created additional financial burdens and delayed their educational goals.

“I’ve just been trying to survive,” one former employee told the newspaper while describing the months following the university’s closure.

Another former student said the experience left them feeling as though they had to “start over” after investing years toward earning a degree.

Founded in 1977, Martin University was created to expand access to higher education for adult learners, low-income students, and historically underserved communities in Indianapolis. Federal education data show enrollment declined from nearly 1,000 students in 2010 to about 223 students by 2023, reflecting years of shrinking attendance that contributed to the institution’s financial struggles.

In its closure announcement, the university’s trustees pledged to assist students through the transition.

“Our work now is to ensure that Martin’s legacy of access, faith, resilience, and opportunity does not disappear,” the board said.

“We will wind down operations with dignity, transparency, and compassion. We will continue to advocate for the educational future of our students.”

Former students continue to transfer to partner institutions while university leaders oversee the remaining closure process and resolution of the school’s financial obligations.

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