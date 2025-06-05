Women by Stacy Jackson FAMU President-Elect Marva Johnson Reportedly Offered $650K Salary Johnson's proposed base salary is nearly $200,000 more than previous FAMU president Larry Robinson.







Marva Johnson is set to serve as the next president at Florida A&M and the HBCU is reportedly offering her a higher salary compared to previous leaders there—though it’s shy of what she originally requested.

The five-year contract, which is set to begin Aug. 1, proposes a $650,000 salary for Johnson who awaits final confirmation to become FAMU’s 13th president.

That amount is $100,000 less than what the president-elect initially asked for in her application, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. University stakeholders said her asking base salary of $750,000 is beyond what the HBCU can afford. But she is eligible for annual performance bonuses of $86,000.

According to the contract, eligibility for the annual bonus will be determined by the president’s “overall evaluation of ‘Exceptional’ or ‘Outstanding’ from the Board in her annual evaluation.”

Additionally, Johnson’s contract proposes that she would be entitled to annual base salary increases each year of the agreement “in an amount of three percent (3%) over the previous year’s base salary.” Trustees approved to pay Johnson anywhere from $450,000 to $750,000 for the position. The agreement also proposed that a maximum of $200,000 can be contributed by the state toward the total base salary.

The lawyer’s proposed base salary of $650,000 is nearly $200,000 higher than that of former President Larry Robinson who made just over $450,000 at the completion of his seven-year tenure. Interim President Timothy Beard currently receives a $400,000 base salary.

Johnson, currently a corporate lobbyist, was appointed as FAMU’s next president May 16 following a 8-4 vote by board members. The pick has faced backlash from students and alumni who disapproved of the MAGA-aligned president-elect.

The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees announces Marva Johnson, J.D., as President-elect! The appointment will move to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors. pic.twitter.com/Aicfwbizk0 — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) May 16, 2025

FAMU’s Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, June 6, to vote on the contract for Johnson. The virtual meeting is open to the public.

If confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors, she will be granted access to live in the FAMU president’s on-campus house, a $1,200 monthly allowance for reimbursement of car expenses, club memberships, and business and travel expenses. The contract also guarantees faculty employment at the HBCU’s College of Law following the completion of her tenure as president.

WTXL noted that Johnson’s approval will be discussed for final confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors on June 18.