Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mary J. Blige Reportedly ‘Fired Someone’ After Her Tour Setlist Leaked Online Mary J. Blige "fired someone" after part of her tour set list leaked online last week.







A portion of Mary J. Blige’s tour setlist leaked last week and she “fired someone” from her team because of it.

While promoting her upcoming Lifetime film Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair, the Grammy-winning singer opened up about recent staff changes she made ahead of her “For My Fans Tour.” Blige recently decided to clean the house after part of her setlist was leaked online last week.

“Yeah, I was pissed, and I fired someone because of it,” Blige told People.

The 36-city tour begins Thursday in Greensboro, North Carolina, and concludes in Philadelphia on April 17. The “No More Drama” singer has been working tirelessly to prepare, describing the setlist — spanning her 30-year career — as the most personal and intimate aspect of the tour.

“We worked too hard, and the setlist is the most private thing,” Blige said. “It was unprofessional. Obviously, it was somebody within the camp, and they risked their whole life just to get a couple of likes.”

Rest assured, with over 30 years of music, chart-topping hits, and songs from her latest album, Gratitude, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee promises there’s plenty more in store for her fans.

“Only a little bit got leaked, and that’s not even half,” Blige said. “People don’t even know what else is coming.”

Early last month, the “Family Affair” singer announced additional dates for the nationwide tour which includes new stops in Memphis, Tennessee, Birmingham, Alabama, and Hartford, Connecticut, among others. The final show date in Philadelphia is among the new dates.

Fans can expect a jam-packed show of R&B soul with Blige headlining and opening sets from “Let Me Love You” hitmaker Mario, and Blige’s frequent collaborator and friend Ne-Yo.

“I love Ne-Yo and Mario and I think those two guys have some of the best love songs of their generation,” Blige shared.

“Last time, I had Queen Naija and Ella Mai [on the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.] I love me some Ella Mai, and I love Queen. This time I said, ‘We really need the women to be serenaded this time.’ We really need the women to feel special, and it’s time for women to feel special.”

