Women by Stacy Jackson Mary J. Blige To Headline At Madison Square Garden For The First Time As a Bronx native, the opportunity to headline a concert at the Madison Square Garden arena feels like "a homecoming."







It’s a dream come true for Grammy Award-winning artist Mary J. Blige as she gears up for her first-ever headlining concert at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York.

When Blige’s “For My Fans” tour stops in her hometown in April, nearly 20,000 people will fill up the sold-out arena to enjoy a setlist of iconic hits from the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul and surprise guest appearances. Headlining at the venue, which has become known as “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” is a special moment for the Bronx native, Variety reported. “This is my home,” the “Real Love” singer said.

The opportunity to perform for the crowd at Madison Square Garden “feels like a homecoming and a truly surreal moment” for the songwriter. According to the actress’ website, the “For My Fans” tour celebrates the love and gratitude she has for her life, family, friends, and fans. As she dedicates this tour to her day-one supporters, she promises a night of musical storytelling and encourages fans to host watch parties with friends to sing and dance along when she performs at the New York arena.

The 2025 “For My Fans” tour is really for the fans. Blige released a four-part “Road To Tour” series on social media and her official website so fans could follow the movement, the sound, the stage setup, and rehearsals. “I’ve been working hard to bring my fans a show that’s never been done or seen before,” she captioned a clip of episode 4 on Instagram. A photo gallery keeps followers in the loop with the various fashion ensembles the singer is hitting the stage in throughout the tour as she continues to check off stops in over 35 states. As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the 36-city tour, which kicked off in January, expanded after the artist announced additional show dates.

Blige will take the stage at Madison Square Garden on April 10. The concert will be live-streamed exclusively on the Veeps streaming platform. Early-bird tickets are available now, and all ticket-holders can rewatch the Madison Square Garden concert for seven days.

RELATED CONTENT: Giuseppe Zanotti & Mary J. Blige Collab On Iconic White Patent Knee-High Boots