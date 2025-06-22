Uncategorized by Daniel Johnson Black Activists Fight To Stop Storage Facility From Erasing Historic African Cemetery In Maryland Activists are fighting to preserve the historic Moses Macedonia African Cemetery.







In Montgomery County, Maryland, a long-running battle has erupted over the remains of formerly enslaved people and their descendants. Activists and local community members are fighting to preserve the historic Moses Macedonia African Cemetery, while county officials push forward plans to redevelop the site into a multi-level storage facility.

As Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, the president of the Bethseda African Cemetery Coalition, an organization that has been struggling against the officials over the direction of the land, told The Baltimore Banner, there are no markers that commemorate the cemetery’s rich history and significance to the Black community.

“There are no markers or history trails that acknowledge their existence. Only McDonald’s, Whole Foods, dry cleaners and a strip mall,” she noted.

According to advocates, the county’s current plan compounds the original desecration of the burial grounds in the 1960s when developers pushed Black families out of the River Road community in order to pave over that area. The county has countered that claim by asserting that there are no human remains underneath the lot proposed for development.

Meanwhile, the legal battle between the two parties has raged on, heading to the Maryland Supreme Court before being sent back down to a lower court to be relitigated.

If necessary, the coalition is willing and able to take their case all the way to the highest court in the land.

“This is a David and Goliath fight, but we know who won that battle at the end of the day,” Coleman-Adebayo told the outlet. “A victory on River Road will prevent the atrocity and genocide that happened in this community from ever happening again.”

For the coalition, Juneteenth held a little extra significance, and on that day, they hosted a small rally near the lot which was attended by approximately 100 people who sung and chanted their hopes for the fight to preserve the cemetery, echoing the mantra of former Rep. John Lewis to make some good trouble on behalf of long delayed justice.

Rosie Saah, an invited speaker representing the Palestinian Solidarity Network, told the crowd that it was important to call upon the ancestral legacy of resistance to enslavement as the coalition continued its fight with Montgomery County officials.

“We remember on Juneteenth that enslaved people freed themselves. They continually resisted. So we must continue to resist and uphold the dignity of all in life and in death, “ Saah said at the gathering.

The gathering was equal parts rally and community event and featured tables with food, informational cards, and books, which were given freely to attendees. One table also featured a display of a class project done by fourth graders at The Sienna School, a private school for students with dyslexia in Silver Springs, Maryland. The display also sparked a pointed reflection from Robert Stubblefield, a coalition member who also served as the event’s emcee.

“If kids as young as 9 and 10 years old can tell that desecration is wrong, why can’t the adults in charge?” Stubblefield asked the crowd.

He continued, noting his hope that the work of the coalition would make it clear that “Black lives matter in life and in death, from the womb to the tomb, from the cradle to the grave.”

