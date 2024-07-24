Politics by Daniel Johnson Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Not Interested In VP Nomination, Endorses Kamala Harris For President 'I have expressed that I love my job and I have no intention of leaving.'









Although Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, he remains deeply uninterested in accepting a vice presidential nomination—even though Moore has been floated as a potential running mate for Harris.

“I have expressed that I love my job and I have no intention of leaving,” Moore told CBS Mornings. “I think that where (Kamala Harris) goes is going to be a very personal decision for her. I think she’s going to have wonderful options to consider.”

Moore further cemented his commitment to his current job. “I want to stay as the Governor of Maryland,” he said. “I love the momentum we are seeing right now in the state of Maryland. I want to be the leader that helps to continue pushing forward that momentum. My decision to stay in Maryland is because I still have work to do.”

When asked to provide an idea of Harris’s ideal running mate, Moore offered the following advice: “I think the number one thing the Vice President needs to think through is who’s the person that she’s comfortable with? This is a deeply personal decision, and not one that you need to approach with box-checking or looking at well, what does this person give me or that person give me.”

According to WMAR 2, following Moore’s appearance at the Horizons Conference in Washington, D.C., on July 22, Moore was asked what he thought about his name coming up in preliminary conversation about potential running mates for Harris.

“It’s very humbling,” he said. “And I think it’s humbling because people are paying attention to the work that’s happening in Maryland right now, and that we’re getting really big things done in our state, and getting them done in a bipartisan fashion. I’m very, very comfortable with being the governor of the State of Maryland. I’m not interested in doing anything else.”

Today, I am proud to voice my full support and offer my full endorsement to Vice President @KamalaHarris to be the Democratic Nominee for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/rnsl34PWN6 — Gov. Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) July 22, 2024

On July 22, Moore issued a ringing endorsement of Harris as the next President of the United States of America, posting it to Twitter/X with the caption, “Today, I am proud to voice my full support and offer my full endorsement to Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Nominee for President of the United States.”

