Mary’s Pizza Shack In California Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Mary’s Pizza Shack has mentioned that the filing is “the final step of a larger process” that was started years ago to “preserve the Mary’s Pizza Shack brand.” It announced in 2022 that it was changing its business model from a single corporation to smaller family-owned units. This was being done to improve guest experience by having third- and fourth-generation owners work with the next generation of crew members from Mary’s Pizza Shack.

After a restructuring plan in February 2023, Mary Fazio’s descendants (her granddaughters), the Mary of Mary’s Pizza Shack, will take over the brand.

“This year, we celebrated 65 years of being in business, and we’re not going anywhere! The legendary recipes you grew up on are staying the same, and gift cards will continue to be honored and sold at all locations.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Fazio opened the original Mary’s Pizza Shack in 1959. It was stationed in a small pink building in the Sonoma County community of Boyes Hot Springs. The restaurants, best known for its pizza, now offer meatballs, sandwiches, and salads.

Last year, the chain closed three restaurants in Dixon, Napa, and Novato, and the previous year, it closed two restaurants in Santa Rosa Sebastopol and two in Shasta County.

If customers have questions or want further information regarding the bankruptcy filing, an email can be sent to info@maryspizzashack.com, or the company can be reached via telephone at (415) 408-7533.