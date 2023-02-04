Slim & Husky’s Pizza Plans to Expand After Becoming First Black-owned Business on Nashville’s Broadway

Slim & Husky’s owners have already made history as the first Black-owned business on Nashville’s historic Broadway. Now they want more.

With all of the company’s success, Slim & Husky’s has taken a slice out of the music and retail industries, telling WATE 6 it’s called PRM or Pure Relentless Manifestation.

“It’s a merchandise brand that surrounds our story as entrepreneurs, making something out of nothing, and knowing that if you can just manifest it, believe in it, work towards it, you can reach your goals,” co-owner Clint Gray said.

The founders hosts live music shows for aspiring artists and plan on opening more brick-and-mortar stores in California and Austin, Texas, WATE 6 reports.

Next in line is having the brand in homes across the country by selling frozen pizzas in grocery stores and online. The news of expansion doesn’t come as a surprise.

Last year, Slim & Husky’s was featured on Good Morning America, USA Today, New York Times, and Forbes, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported.

They’re also familiar faces in the community and host events and participate in speaking engagements at local schools, nonprofits, small businesses, and other organizations.

Starting in their garage in 2015, founders Derrick Moore, Emanuel Reed, and Clint Gray have made their mark as a favorite among Nashville pizza lovers.

The Tennessee State University grads told the outlet they have more up their sleeve.

“We tell people we’re not just a pizza company. It’s pizza, art, and music,” Gray said. “Growing up, we never saw a minority business, an African American business, scale to what we’re doing today. So it’s very important for us to be able to show those coming after us, the possibilities of what can be.”

There is more to come for the successful business.

Nashville Scene recently announced Moore, Reed, and Gray as semifinalists in the prestigious James Beard Foundation Annual Restaurant and Chef Awards.