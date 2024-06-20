Legal by Shanique Yates Heartbreak in Massachusetts: 15-Year-Old Killed; 21-Year-Old Boyfriend Charged with Murder Ahliana Dicke, a 15-year-old from Massachusetts, was fatally shot in her home, leading to the arrest of her 21-year-old boyfriend, Trevor Bady.









Ahliana Dicke never made it to her middle school graduation on Friday, June 14. Instead, her grandmother found her lying lifeless on the floor of their family home in Massachusetts from apparent gunshot wounds. She was only 15 years old.

An investigation by the Lowell Police Department led to the arrest of 21-year-old Trevor Bady in after discovering that someone had broken into her home shortly after midnight on Friday, shooting her multiple times.

After Dicke’s family realized she was not present for her graduation, they were worried and began searching. They returned home to find her dead. At 6:10 p.m., Dicke’s grandmother alerted police that her body had been found on the floor of a bedroom in the family’s home. Several shell casings were found at the scene of the crime.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon, the Massachusetts teen had been “in an abusive relationship” with Bady. Close friends and family referred to him as the her boyfriend.

“I was on the phone with her last night,” Skyla Guthrie told reporters the day after her friend was killed. “Still in disbelief. She was happy… a positive person.” Guthrie also recalled how her friend was excited to turn over a new leaf with plans to enter high school and “do bright things in life.”

Police and prosecutors report that just after midnight on Friday, police received a phone call with a tip that a male and female had been fighting across the street. Per the source, the female could be heard yelling, “Get off me, get away from me; I don’t want to be with you anymore.” The caller also recalled hearing gunshots.

When police arrived, neither the male nor the female were found. However, surveillance video in the area captured the female, later identified as Dicke, yelling for help and the male, soon identified as Bady, leaving the home.

According to reports, Bady took an Uber to and from Dicke’s home before and after the killing. A driver for the company revealed that “he had had a suspicious passenger and expressed concern,” according to prosecutors. Bady was soon confirmed as that person.

Bady was arrested on Monday, June 17, at a home roughly 30 miles southeast of where Dicke was killed. He has charged with murder as well as “felony armed home invasion, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.”

He is set to be arraigned in Lowell’s District Court on Tuesday.

