Video by Kenneth Meeks Master Emotional Intelligence In Your Leadership Style Chris Matthews offers time-tested advice to become an effective team leader.







The art of leadership is a skill that takes time to master. But Chris A. Matthews, a marriage counselor and human resources professional, has given numerous public speaking engagements on qualities that make people successful as leaders. Matthews sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE during the 2023 XCEL Summit for Men Spotlight Series and shared advice he shared with the young Black professionals on his panel. Without giving away all of his insight, he pointed out an old saying he leads by: “If you help enough people get what they want, you never have to worry about what you want.”

As we approach the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, BE reminds all young professionals that leadership starts with empathy. The rationale is that when you take the time to understand your clients’ or team’s needs, you get better results from them. Click on the video clip below and hear this advice from Matthews himself.

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