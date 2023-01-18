No Limits! Master P and Snoop Dogg Land First Black-Owned Cereal Company National Distribution Deal

Master P and Snoop Dogg are in the history-making business.

The rappers-turned-moguls recently signed a national distribution deal with Post Consumer Brands for their breakfast food products Snoop Cereal and Broadus Foods.

On January 16, Master P uploaded a video of himself commemorating the partnership with the company’s staff in what appears to be a Post facility on Instagram. In the clip, Master P, also known as Percy Miller, was gifted a gold spoon before expressing to the Post employees how significant this deal is to him in a speech.

While recounting his successful musical background, which consists of selling millions of records worldwide and owning the record label No Limit Records, Master P said, “Now, I feel like I’m back in my record company days. I did a record deal I sold 100 million records, and now with the cereal game. This is a new game! I got a gold spoon. This is what diversity is all about.”

Later in his speech, the 52-year-old praised Post for believing in his overall vision of putting more “African-American-owned products on the shelf.” Master P also highlighted the advantages that will occur within the Black community following the distribution deal, noting that they spend over $1 trillion annually on breakfast products.

He stated, “Now, we will be able to put money back into our community and our culture. So, this is bigger than just the cereal. This is going to make a difference and we’ll be able to feed so many people.”

Master P wrapped up his speech by pledging to the Post staff that he and Snoop Dogg are “going to work hard” to sweep out the competition.

The father of nine said, “This is only the beginning. We’re going to work hard. We know it’s not going to be easy and there’s a lot of competition out there but we’ve never been afraid to work.” In addition to the recording, Master P disclosed in the caption that he and Snoop Dogg are the first “Black-owned cereal company” to land a national distribution deal.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, in August 2022, Master P and Snoop Dogg announced that they had released their cereal which the pair named at the time Snoop Loopz.

That December, they renamed their product Snoop Cereal (after they were threatened with a lawsuit), which was revealed in a quick video. At the same time, Master P shared that they were in the early stages of partnering up with Post.

Snoop Cereal will hit the shelves in June.