Master P Reacts To Announcement Of Kendrick Lamar Being Named Super Bowl Halftime Performer

2024 has been full of surprises, but the year is not over! In an unexpected move, Compton-bred recording artist Kendrick Lamar announced via social media that he will be the featured act for the upcoming Super Bowl, which will take place in New Orleans in 2025. With the expectation that the prime-time spot would go to one of New Orleans’ most famous people, Lil Wayne, the announcement caused some New Orleans residents to make their opinions known that Weezy (one of Lil Wayne’s nicknames) should have been selected.

Master P was one such critic who spoke out about the decision made by the NFL and Apple Music.

The announcement video woke up the hip-hop world.

In response to the post by the “Not Like Us” lyricist, Master P took to Instagram to express why Lil Wayne should have been performing in the spot slated for Lamar.

The legendary businessman first gave Lamar props and acknowledged that the Compton rapper was having a good year and deserved the recognition.

“Salute to @kendricklamar for performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX. Well deserved; he’s one of the hottest music artists in the world and has one of the biggest songs right now.”

He went into detail about why Weezy, whom he considers a legend, should get those “flowers,” especially in the city where he comes from.

“As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans, I have to agree with the fans that @liltunechi #LilWayne should be a part of this celebration as well. He’s one of the greatest Hip Hop artists alive, still relevant, and he’s a New Orleans native. Let’s not miss this cultural moment in the South. Life is too short! We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here. @masterpmasterclass #Godisgood Change starts with us. @nfl @jayz @mayorcantrell“

Master P took the diplomatic way to express his disappointment with the decision. But Fabian Marasciullo, who manages Lil Wayne, responded with a more directed approach that eludes to the possibility that Wayne may have been in the conversation, but negotiations may not have gone how they wanted them to. The Neighborhood Talk captured a screenshot of Marasciullo’s reaction to the announcement. In the post, the manager placed a picture of Wayne and Lamar.

“Will never again be in a position or have the [goat emoticon] in a position where we are at the mercy of someone else’s decision. We will make the decisions,” Fabian stated.