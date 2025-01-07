Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Sheryl Lee Ralph Is ‘Deeply Grateful’ To Unveil Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star This Month Sherly Lee Ralph is expressing her gratitude ahead of her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.







Sheryl Lee Ralph will close out the first month of the new year with a ceremony to unveil her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The Emmy Award-winning actress took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday to express her gratitude ahead of her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Jan. 29.

“I am deeply grateful to announce the honor of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!” she tweeted over a promotional ceremony flyer. “What a celebration of love, perseverance, and the unwavering support of family, friends and fans. Thank you! This star shines for us all!”

I am deeply grateful to announce the honor of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! What a celebration of love, perseverance, and the unwavering support of family, friends and fans. Thank you! This star shines for us all! pic.twitter.com/dd20hs17sX — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) January 5, 2025

Ralph was named to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024, announced last June, after being selected from hundreds of nominations during a committee meeting on June 16, 2023, and approved by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors on June 21, 2023. The veteran actress and original Dreamgirls star joins a prestigious lineup of honorees from film, television, radio, theater, and sports entertainment, each set to receive a star on the iconic Walk of Fame.

“The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K.

“The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!” Ellen K added.

Honorees in the Motion Picture category include Chadwick Boseman (posthumous), Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, and Michelle Yeoh. Joining Ralph in the television category are Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, Raúl De Molina, and Lili Estefan, co-hosts of the television show “El Gordo y La Flaca.”

Recording artists who will receive their Walk of Fame Star this year include Toni Braxton, Brandy Norwood, Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, Glen Ballard, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Darius Rucker, and Gwen Stefani. Otis Redding will receive a star posthumously within the theater and live performance category, and famed radio personality Angie Martinez is the sole honoree in the radio category. Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers (posthumous) will receive stars within the Sports Entertainment category.

It’s a long time coming for Ralph, who has received praise for her starring role on Quinta Brunson’s scripted comedy series Abott Elementary. In the last two years, Ralph has won a Primetime Emmy, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics Choice Award for her comical portrayal of Barbara Howard on the series.

With a career spanning over 100 acting credits since 1977, Ralph is best known for her standout performances in the original Dreamgirls play, the film Sister Act 2, and the 1990s sitcom Moesha.

