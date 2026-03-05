Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mathew Knowles Is ‘Evaluating All Legal Remedies’ Over Interview Where He Appears To Dismiss Tina Knowles’ Efforts Mathew Knowles is reportedly considering taking legal action over a recent interview where he allegedly appears to dismiss Tina Knowles contributions to Destiny's Child's success.







Mathew Knowles says he is “evaluating all legal remedies” following an uproar over a widely circulated interview clip in which he appeared to allegedly downplay Tina Knowles’s contributions to the success of Destiny’s Child.

Mathew, who founded Destiny’s Child, faced backlash after a clip from his recent interview with Kendis Gibson of PIX11 showed him responding, “What work did she put in?” when Gibson remarked that both Mathew and Tina Knowles “earned their flowers” for their tireless dedication to the R&B group. Now looking back on the moment, Mathew says he was only asking Gibson for clarity, not trying to shade his ex-wife, Page Six reports.

“I don’t do interviews… I have conversations,” Mathew said of the awkward exchange. “I didn’t know what he meant by that. So, I’m saying, well, calmly, ‘What work did she put in?’ That was a question. I don’t know how it became a comment, but it was a question.”

During the interview, when Mathew Knowles questioned what work Tina Knowles contributed to Destiny’s Child, Gibson responded, “the hair.” Looking back on the exchange, Mathew now says his ex-wife contributed far more to the group than just styling their hair.

“Tina did way more than just their hair… She did the styling, built the image for Destiny’s Child… that’s way more than just saying someone did the hair,” he explained.

Mathew, who was married to Tina for 31 years before their 2011 divorce, says he believes the moment is another attempt by the public to drive a wedge between him and his ex-wife.

“If someone diminished what Tina does and just says, she did the hair, and then I come back and say, no, she did the styling, isn’t that me giving flowers?” he asked.

“I’m just so baffled by all of this,” he added. “You can’t even find a negative comment I’ve ever said about Tina. So, I don’t get it… People try to bait us all the time to be against each other. There was a complete misrepresentation here – and I’m evaluating all legal remedies at this time.”

Mathew insists that he and Tina “have a wonderful relationship,” adding that he avoids referring to her as his ex-wife.

“That’s a negative term… I’ve never referred to Tina as my ex. I’m always positive. She’s my former wife, and I give her the respect of that rather than saying ex,” he said.

