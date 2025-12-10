Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former NBA Player Matt Barnes Targets ‘Bottom Of The Barrel-A** Blogs’ For Spreading Rumors Of Him Being Bilked By AI Model 'You guys believe that I got played by AI model and I’m suing ‘em?'







Former NBA player and current podcaster Matt Barnes took to his social media page to address a rumor that he was swindled out of more than $50,000 by a purported AI model from a dating app.

As the “All the Smoke” co-host speaks to the camera, he reflects on 2025 as it draws to a close. After revealing that he had hit rock bottom, he states that he had “a lot of negatives, a lot of positives” throughout the year. He is glad that his children are healthy, that business is doing OK, and that he is getting his life back in order, amid family healing. He addresses several rumors, but focused on one that says his pocket was separated from $61,000 because an AI model bilked him.

He addressed the rumor that stated he filed a lawsuit against an alleged AI model. He followed up with the blogs that reported the news and checked them on not bothering to confirm if the rumors were true. He directly lashed out at them.

“And all these little bottom of the barrel-a** blogs pick it up. Shout-out to the ones who are real and know the bulls**t, or at least check. Some of you, bottom of the barrel a** motherf**kers keep running the same garbage, but you guys believe that I got played by AI model and I’m suing ‘em?”

“Where the f**k did you guys get this from? For real. Seriously.”

He also mentioned that he had a conversation with another fellow former NBA player-turned-podcaster, Gilbert Arenas, who also reported the “news” on his show. He was disappointed that, since they knew each other, he hadn’t directly contacted him to find out whether the rumor was true.

“I told him, ‘Bro, after all we been through, bro, like, tap in with me and see if it’s real,’” Barnes said. “And, he said he apologized, he didn’t know it was that deep, but someone I’m close with addresses the lie and it catches fire.”

He said you can’t believe everything you hear.

