Did The NBA’s Draymond Green Catch The Acting Bug?

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green may be taking steps to pursue a career in acting after he retires from the NBA. He appeared in the season premiere episode of the NBC comedy, “St. Denis Medical.”

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, the NBA champion is looking forward to more roles after his recent appearance in the comedy. In the episode that debuted Nov. 3, Green played a patient struck by lightning. While being wheeled into the emergency room of the fictitious hospital, he is seen speaking with hospital personnel and describing the lightning strike.

“Caught it right in the face,” he stated.

“St. Denis Medical,” which just started its second season, features an ensemble cast that includes “In Living Color” alum David Alan Grier (playing Dr. Ron).

Playing the character may have sparked Green’s acting bug, as he told the media outlet that he wants to continue getting roles after he leaves his NBA career.

“I definitely want to continue to get more in that field,” Green said after practicing with his team on the night of the show’s season premiere. “What I realize is it’s like a practice and the whole team’s got to know their stuff, or it doesn’t flow right. You got to make this all make sense together. I have a role to play.”

Green even discussed his admiration for Grier, whom he says let him “pick his brain” while playing the role of a patient.

“My whole life I’ve watched him on TV,” Green said. “I had the opportunity to walk in the room and play a role next to him, and just sit there in between takes and talk to him and pick his brain. Man, such an incredible experience.”

Fans of the controversial forward may have to wait a while to see him in another role, but in the meantime, if they don’t catch him running up and down the hardwood, they can hear and see him via his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.”

