Sports by Daniel Johnson Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers Draft Pick, Wants To Purchase Grandmother’s Home With His Signing Bonus In a post-draft night press conference, Golden said that his grandmother is his 'best friend'







Matthew Golden, the 23rd overall pick of the host city of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers stated his intention to use part of his signing bonus to buy his grandmother a house during an interview with Andy & Ari, a podcast hosted by On3.

According to People Magazine, the wide receiver indicated on the podcast that his grandmother lost her property a few years ago, and he wants to get it back for his family.

Packers first-round pick Matthew Golden got a message from his mom 🙌@MatthewGolden_ | @Packers pic.twitter.com/762nOw8OSV — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2025

NEW: Texas WR Matthew Golden plans to buy his Grandmother a house with his draft money❤️



"We lost our property a couple of years ago… it'd be a blessing to get that back for my family."@Andy_Staples & @AriWasserman at the @Culvers Great Wisconsin Tailgate pic.twitter.com/P11TrBFWzJ — On3 (@On3sports) April 24, 2025

Matthew Golden’s grandmother grew up as a #Packers fan, he says.



I asked him about the relationship with his grandmother. https://t.co/r8uQSpqP7v pic.twitter.com/xz7Wt4klEN — Joey Van Zummeren (@JoeyVZ_) April 25, 2025

“Definitely get my grandma a house, man. We lost our property a couple years ago. That’s somewhere I grew up when I was younger. It would be a blessing to be able to get that back for my family. That’s where they all grew up, that’s where I grew up, so I always told myself I wanted to do that, and now I’m in a position to do it, so if it’s bound to happen I’m going to make it happen,” Golden told the podcast.

Golden continued, “It’s literally for sale right now. I go back and look at it every time. I actually had a camp last week for some kids back at home and I drive down the road. That’s where I grew up at.”

In a post-draft night press conference, Golden said that his grandmother is his “best friend” before adding some context, “We went through so much adversity. Just to be here and cherish that moment with her, it means everything to me. I always told her whenever I was put in a position to get it back for her, I would.”

On the football field, Golden is an electric player, who comes with a ringing endorsement from Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst, who described Golden as a can’t-miss prospect as it relates to their wide receiver room. Golden also became the first wide receiver taken in the first round by the Packers in 23 years.

“Obviously he has elite speed. His ability to stretch the field outside the numbers is really, really important. And when you watch him, we thought he arguably had some of the best hands in the draft, not only going back to it, running through it, but when he tracks it over his shoulder and stuff, too. He’s a strong athlete. He’s really versatile. He’s going to do a lot of things,” Gutekunst said at a news conference.

Golden briefly discussed what he believes his fit will be in Green Bay to The Athletic, and he comes across as a cerebral route runner via his comments to the outlet.

“I definitely understand the game so well to where I can tempo my routes so I don’t have to run full speed and I just know where my breaking points need to be wherever the defender is,” Golden said. “I got a lot in my game. I could play inside, play out. I could also take the top off, so whatever the team needs me to do, I’m definitely that guy they need to do that.”

RELATED CONTENT: Travis Hunter’s Father Attends NFL Draft After Being Granted Permission By Judge