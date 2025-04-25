Travis Hunter’s Father Attends NFL Draft After Being Granted Permission By Judge

Former Colorado Buffaloes player Travis Hunter Jr. was the second player drafted in this year’s NFL Draft, and his father, Travis Sr., who has been sentenced to home confinement, was permitted by the courts to witness his namesake’s ascension into professional sports in person.

According to USA Today, both Hunters were present at the NFL Draft on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to share when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called Travis Jr.’s name after the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him. It was an emotional moment for Travis Jr. as he mentioned that he wished his father were by his side when he won the coveted Heisman Trophy Award earlier this year.

Travis Sr. is currently serving three years of probation in Palm Beach County, Florida, after he was convicted of gun and drug charges last year. A Florida judge granted Travis Sr.’s request to travel to Wisconsin, also known as the “Badger State,” to be with his son for his historic moment.