Milwaukee Man Convicted Of Killing 19-Year-Old Sade Robinson While On First Date

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan told the jury that the two met at a bar about a week before the crime was committed. The two were seen on surveillance footage spending some time together April 1. Based on text messages and tracking records, they were together during the late afternoon and early evening at two bars before the pair went back to Anderson’s place of residence.

There was also a video showing that the car she drove there, left Anderson’s apartment early April 2, and was driven to a park along the shores of Lake Michigan. Once at the park, he dismembered her body, and later that morning, he burned her car behind an abandoned building. Then he took a bus back to his apartment.

However, Anderson’s attorney, Tony Cotton, told jurors that prosecutors failed to show that his client never intended to kill Robinson. He also mentioned that no one heard a struggle in his apartment, and he did not hide his identity when he took the bus back home. Even after being accused of dismembering Robinson’s body, his clothes and shoes were clean with no apparent proof of his having committed the crime.