Justice For Sade Robinson: 33-Year-Old White Milwaukee Man Charged With Intentional Homicide Maxwell Anderson has been charged in the intentional murder and dismemberment of 19-year-old college student Sade Robinson.









A case has unfolded in Milwaukee, where a 33-year-old white man, Maxwell Anderson, stands accused of crimes leading to the death of 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson.

In a joint announcement by Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball and Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Anderson faces grave charges, which, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office, include first-degree intentional homicide and “upon conviction, would result in a sentence of life imprisonment.” He is also charged with mutilating a corpse, carrying potential penalties of substantial fines and over a decade in prison, and arson of property other than building, which could result in fines of up to $10,000 and three-and-a-half years of incarceration.

The criminal complaint alleges that Anderson intentionally killed Robinson, mutilated the teen’s remains, and set fire to her vehicle in a deliberate attempt to cover up any evidence. Preliminary DNA analysis strongly suggests that partial human remains discovered in Warnimont Park, Cudahy, on April 2 belonged to the victim.

BLACK ENTERPRISE covered news of the missing college student from Wisconsin who had been reported missing earlier this month after failing to show up for her shift at a local pizza restaurant, raising concerns among her co-workers. The circumstances surrounding her death unfolded following a first date between Robinson and Anderson.

In the course of the investigation, authorities recovered Robinson’s clothing and presumed phone from the burned vehicle, while a human leg washed ashore in a Milwaukee suburb, confirmed through DNA evidence to belong to the victim. Further searches yielded additional remains, including her foot, and location data from her phone revealed Anderson’s movements with Robinson, ultimately leading to the site where authorities discovered her body parts.

In the aftermath of her death, a GoFundMe campaign has been established to cover funeral expenses for Robinson, described as a promising young daughter, sister, and friend who “was on the brink of graduating from MATC and had a promising future ahead in criminal justice.”

The campaign has already garnered support from over 1,000 donors toward the $30,000 goal.

