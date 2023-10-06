Mayor Eric Adams Explores Mexico Amid Migrant Crisis In New York City

Yesterday, Mayor Eric Adams of New York City embarked on a mission to Mexico City to gain a deeper understanding of the root causes of migration that have seen over 122,000 migrants arrive in the Big Apple in the past year, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Mayor Adams, who arrived in Mexico City on Wednesday evening, shared his feelings about ‘being at home in Mexico’ due to the significant number of Mexican migrants living in New York. According to the outlet, critics have raised concerns about the trip, labeling it a self-aggrandizing publicity tour and suggesting that Adams should be in Washington, D.C., and Albany seeking more federal and state support for the city’s challenges.

New York City has been struggling to accommodate the influx of migrants. As part of his visit, Adams journeyed to Puebla, located 100 miles south of Mexico City, where he expressed a sense of shared values with the community that contributes significantly to New York’s diverse fabric. During his visit, he met with local leaders and emphasized the ties that bind the two regions, reflecting on the vital roles played by Puebla’s residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Mayor Adams received a warm welcome in Puebla, Mexico, he remained firm in highlighting the limitations New York City is facing, asserting that it is currently at capacity. He stressed the strain on resources and the challenges posed by the crisis. The mayor underscored the difficulties of navigating the situation, particularly given the magnitude of the problem and the associated costs.

Addressing one aspect of the crisis, Adams pointed to what he considered an “inhumane” decision by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to transport migrants from Texas to New York City last April, which he believes exacerbated the ongoing challenges. To address the crisis, New York City requested the ability to suspend its unique ‘right to shelter’ agreement, citing that it was not designed to handle the current humanitarian crisis effectively.

Adams began his four-day Latin America tour with a visit to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, a place of worship for many migrants before they commence their northward journey. Over the next few days, he planned to travel to Quito, Ecuador, and Bogota, Colombia, followed by a visit to the perilous Darien Gap, a treacherous section of the migrant route at the border of Panama and Colombia.

