News by Kandiss Edwards Mayor Khalid Kamau Will Not Seek Re-Election After His Descent Into Poverty Mayor Khalid Kamau is not seeing re-election in South Fulton County.







South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau announced he will not seek re-election. The mayor will conclude his tumultuous term in 2025—a tenure marked by financial scrutiny, legal issues, and conflicts with the City Council.​

Kamau, also known as Mayor Kobi, announced during the April 22 City Council meeting. He stated that his upcoming State of the City address on May 1 will serve as his farewell.

Kamau cited financial hardship as a primary reason for stepping down. The mayor notes that the salary pays approximately $40,000 annually, which subsequently forced him to sell his mother’s house and rely on food stamps.

“To keep this promise of doing this job full-time and this job only, I have sold my mother’s house, I’ve been on food stamps, and turned down some pretty good job offers,” Kamau said.​

Kamau also faced personal financial difficulties, including an eviction notice for unpaid rent. Though he initially announced his re-election in January, his plans have changed. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on Kamau’s claims that troubles during his term were politically motivated.

“I wasn’t expecting to need a legal team when I announced my re-election plans in January, but I guess that’s the way the political game is played now.”

Kamau has faced allegations of misusing a city-issued purchasing card. The alleged unauthorized expenditures total around $26,000, including a 20-day trip to Ghana. He describes the trip as a trade mission for economic development.

Additionally, in 2023, Kamau was arrested on burglary and trespassing charges. The mayor entered a home, claiming he believed it was abandoned and intended to purchase it.​

The City Council responded by implementing measures to limit Kamau’s access to city resources. These included revoking his budget access, removing unauthorized equipment from his office, and a temporary ban from municipal properties.​

With Kamau stepping down, the race for South Fulton’s next mayor is underway. Former Mayor Bill Edwards and current City Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs have both announced their candidacies for the Nov. 4 election.

Kamau’s departure marks the end of a turbulent chapter in South Fulton’s leadership.

