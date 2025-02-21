South Fulton’s Mayor Khalid Kamau Denied Name Change To Mayor ‘Kobi’ Due To ‘Open Criminal Case’

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau, who has been publicly identifying as “Kobi” for several months, was denied his legal petition to change his name.

Kamau, who filed the request in August 2024 with the Fulton County Superior Court, was rejected on Feb. 14. According to FOX reports, the court’s decision was based on a “lack of sufficient information” and Kamau’s “open criminal case.”

This legal setback adds to a series of troubles the mayor has faced over the past year. Kamau is currently under investigation for potential misuse of county funds. His access to government resources, including his office, vehicle, and county budget, has been revoked and reinstated. The mayor is also dealing with an ongoing criminal case concerning a trespassing charge. BLACK ENTERPRISE has been covering these developments surrounding the South Fulton mayor.

Government Lockout

On Feb. 18, 2025, Kamau, who goes by Kobi, was escorted off government property, barred from his office, and denied access to his government vehicle and the county’s budget. The action was taken following an investigation into his alleged misuse of public funds. Speaking to an Atlanta radio station, Kobi described the experience:

“They took my keys. They kicked me out of my office. They kicked my staff out of my office. They took my car,” he said.

In response to the lockout, the city council enacted these measures, citing the ongoing investigation. After a discussion with the city attorney, Kamau was allowed back into the government buildings but remains restricted from accessing the county budget. His government vehicle was not returned.

County Funds Investigation

The investigation into Kamau’s use of county-issued credit cards began in January 2025 after a concerned resident raised questions about his 21-day trip to Ghana during the 2024 holiday season. The constituent wanted to know whether the mayor used personal or public funds for his travel. Channel 2’s investigation uncovered multiple discrepancies, with the mayor allegedly failing to submit proper P-card paperwork and spending records not matching those on file. Kamau has denied any wrongdoing and criticized the county’s failure to conduct a thorough audit.

“First of all, it’s not $26,000. First thing is it’s travel over two years. They’ve done a forensic audit on my card, but they haven’t done one on the other people who have traveled internationally,” Kobi said. “Because some of the trip was personal, I turned down the per diem. I never stayed one night in a hotel, the entire 21 days. I stayed in people’s houses. I stayed with friends. My 21 days in Ghana totals about $7,000,” he added.

The investigation into the mayor’s finances is ongoing.

Trespassing Charge

In July 2023, Kamau was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and criminal trespassing. According to the mayor, he was touring a home he was considering buying when the homeowner confronted him and held him at gunpoint until police arrived. Kamau claims he believed the property was vacant, and there were no visible “for sale” signs.

Following his release, Kamau thanked the South Fulton Police Department for its handling of the situation. The case remains open.

City Council Lawsuit

Kamau’s tenure in South Fulton’s government dates back to 2017, when the city was chartered. He began his political career on the city council before becoming mayor. However, the city council sued the mayor just a month before the trespassing charge. While the lawsuit does not go into specific details, it accuses Kamau of “violating the city charter.”

The city council’s court filing alleges that Kamau “repeatedly betrayed the confidence of the City and the City Council by intentionally and knowingly disclosing confidential information of the City for his and others’ personal benefit since his election to office.”

These legal and political challenges continue to mount for Mayor Kamau, who has become a controversial figure in South Fulton’s political landscape.

