Mayor Kamau's Spending Was Audited; He Thinks South Fulton Council Members' Should Be, Too







An examination into South Fulton, Georgia, Mayor Khalid Kamau’s use of city credit cards revealed $109,000 in total expenditures and multiple questionable charges.

Kamau, who is finishing his last term in South Fulton, is under scrutiny after an internal audit. Auditors flagged multiple charges made with his city-issued credit cards.

The audit results, which spanned 25 months, were presented at the July 22 South Fulton council meeting.

The evidence showed Kamau made multiple “luxury” purchases, including a convertible desk that doubles as a pool table. Additionally, the mayor paid $1,800 for flight upgrades and travel expenses to Paris and Ghana. The audit also reveals ancestry DNA services, over $2,600 in food purchases and Apple Music charges.

And only some of the purchases.

During the council meeting, Kamau hinted that other council members had made questionable purchases, though he did not elaborate. “A petty person would say, ‘We need to do a $55,000 audit of each of the 7-council people.’ But I’m not petty.”

When asked about his actions, Kamau said he “may have” violated policy. Still, he believes, if he did, it was unknowingly.

“I will say this: all of my expenses were approved. The city manager did not approve the travel. People in her department approved without her knowing,” Kamau told WSBTV.

While contending that the majority of his purchases were legitimate, Kamau argued that anything not in line with policy was not his fault. He said the city’s policies lacked clarity, which allowed them to be easily misinterpreted.

“I do not believe what I did was unethical,” Kamau said. “What I will apologize for is our city’s name being dragged through the mud by people who are so anxious to get into this seat.”

