Georgia Mayor Khalid Kamau Says Farewell To South Fulton After A Slew Of Controversies

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau delivered his final State of the City address on the evening of May 1, marking the city’s eighth anniversary and signaling the end of his tenure.

During his farewell, Kamau chose not to address those controversies directly. He instead focused on the city’s progress. He also emphasized his personal growth as a leader. Speaking at the Southwest Arts Center, Kamau, also known as Mayor Kobi, reflected on his time in office and emphasized the importance of civility in political discourse.

Reflecting on the city’s identity, Kamau highlighted South Fulton’s status as the Blackest city in America. Nearly 92% of South Fulton’s residents are Black.

“I really think that a lot of what distinguishes us from Atlanta is that a lot of what you hear about Atlanta being this Black mecca and this center of Black excellence a lot of that is actually South Fulton.”

In closing remarks Kamau expressed hope for the city’s future.

“A more noble city lies on the other side of these troubled waters. Do not fall victim to the post-traumatic slave narrative that Black people cannot rightly govern.”

Kamau announced last week that he would not seek reelection. The mayor cited the low mayoral salary of approximately $47,000 as insufficient compensation for the demands of the role. He revealed that the low pay had forced him to sell his mother’s house and rely on food stamps. Despite proposing a salary increase to $85,000, the city council did not approve the raise.

His decision not to run for a second term follows a series of controversies, including allegations of unauthorized expenditures totaling around $26,000 on a city-issued purchasing card. These expenses encompassed international trips and office enhancements, such as a mural and a pool table.

As the city prepares for its next election, three candidates have announced their intentions to run for mayor: former Mayor Bill Edwards, Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs, and Navy veteran Kelvin Davis. Each candidate has expressed a commitment to restoring integrity and transparency to the city’s leadership.

