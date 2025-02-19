News by Kandiss Edwards Mayor Kobi Has Office Access Restored After Being Escorted Off The Premises South Fulton officials have reinstated Mayor Kobi's access to government property.







On Feb. 18, Mayor Kobi, formerly known as Mayor Khalid, was allowed to return to South Fulton County government property with restrictions.

According to a press release, Kobi can access government buildings, including his office. However, his access will not be fully restored.

After conferring with the city attorney, Mayor Kobi will no longer have access to a city-issued vehicle and will be barred from reviewing the South Fulton budget.

The Fulton County Police Department released bodycam footage of the mayor being escorted off government property.

“Mayor, I’ve been instructed not to allow you in your office and also, you aren’t permitted to operate a city vehicle…coming directly from the City Manager and the chief,” an officer said.

Kobi sat down for an interview with V-103 radio host Big Tigger to share his version of events.

“They took my keys. They kicked me out of my office. They kicked my staff out of my office. They took my car,” he said.

In January 2025, the mayor’s troubles began when he was accused of using county funds to finance a 21-day vacation to Ghana. During the interview with Big Tigger, Kobi expressed his belief that the situation was a misunderstanding.

Kobi says a financial audit of the county credit card would disprove many of the accusations. He insists he relied on the generosity of friends for his lodging abroad.

“First of all, it’s not $26,000. First thing is it’s travel over two years. They’ve done a forensic audit on my card, but they haven’t done one on the other people who have traveled internationally,” the mayor said. “Because some of the trip was personal, I turned down the per diem. I never stayed one night in a hotel, the entire 21 days. I stayed in people’s houses. I stayed with friends. My 21 days in Ghana totals about $7,000,” Kobi added.

An investigation into the Kobi’s alleged misuse of government funds is ongoing.

RELATED CONTENT: South Fulton Mayor Loses Power, Budget, And Toys In City Council Smackdown