by Keka Araújo South Fulton Mayor Loses Power, Budget And Toys In City Council Smackdown







The South Fulton City Council took decisive action, voting to strip Mayor Khalid Kamau of his oversight privileges and nearly all budgetary control. The unprecedented move follows mounting allegations of unauthorized spending and questionable international trips.

In now-deleted Instagram posts that were flagged on Feb. 12, the city council posted what course of action would be taken against the seemingly doomed politician.

In a public vote, the council approved measures to revoke the mayor’s city-issued vehicle, a $1,300 drone, and a $20,000 media studio, including a $1,000 recreational pool table. Mayor Kamau has until the end of Wednesday to return the items.

Council members outlined additional directives aimed at curbing Kamau’s influence. Effective immediately:

City employees are prohibited from interacting with the mayor without explicit authorization from the City Manager. Violators face disciplinary action.

Film studio equipment will be returned to the vendor or reassigned to the Public Affairs Department.

Three Mac devices purchased for the mayor’s office will be reallocated to the IT Department.

The film and media manager position will be reclassified and reported to the City Clerk.

Locks on the mayoral suite will be changed, and Kamau’s access to all city facilities has been revoked.

The electric vehicle assigned to the mayor will be reclaimed, and a travel allowance will be reinstated until a formal policy is established.

Mayor’s Statement

Mayor Kamau, who became polarizing after his election in 2021, has accused the council of staging a “coup” against him.

“Last night’s 1 am vote was a coup by seven people to overrule the votes of thousands who chose me as Mayor,” Kamau stated Wednesday afternoon. “I am heartbroken to see us more willing to fight each other than our real enemies.”

Kamau defended his spending and international travel, claiming his efforts aimed to promote South Fulton as a hub for Black excellence and economic development.

International Trips Under Scrutiny

The mayor has been criticized for taking trips to destinations such as Colombia, Paris, and Ghana without notifying the council. The trips, which cost the city $26,000, have sparked outrage among residents and officials. Kamau insists the travel was part of his strategy to attract global investment.

“We’ve been chasing Fortune 500 companies and getting warehouses and data centers. When I started talking about South Fulton as the Blackest city in America, we received invitations from all over the world,” Kamau said.

Office Renovations and Questionable Purchases

Kamau’s expenditures extended beyond travel. Reports revealed the mayor spent $1,800 on a combination pool table and other office items. He also created a $20,000 media studio, which the council deemed unauthorized.

The city council launched an audit, citing over 100 unaccounted P-card transactions. Kamau responded by creating a website to showcase receipts and photographs from his trips, claiming transparency.

Council Pushback

Council members have been vocal in their criticism. District 3 Councilwoman Helen Willis dismissed Kamau’s claims that the council was informed about his activities.

“We are not tearing you down. You took your Black behind over to Africa for 20 days and didn’t tell anybody,” Willis said during a recent meeting.

Community Reaction

South Fulton residents have reacted mixed to the council’s actions. While some praise the council for holding the mayor accountable, others view the measures as politically motivated.

Kamau continues to defend his initiatives and plans to seek re-election. He has used public forums, including his “Mayor Mondays” events, to explain his vision for South Fulton and counter the allegations.

Looking Ahead

As the controversy unfolds, the South Fulton City Council’s decision marks a turning point in Kamau’s tenure. The council will address the issue in upcoming meetings, but Kamau’s ability to lead effectively appears increasingly compromised.

The mayor’s focus remains on defending his record and regaining the community’s support. Whether he can do so in time for the next election remains to be seen.

