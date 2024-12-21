MC Lyte Tells Bowie State Graduates To ‘Keep On, Keepin On’ At School’s Winter Graduation

Legendary recording artist and entrepreneur MC Lyte shared some wisdom during her keynote address to the graduating students at Bowie State University’s Winter 2024 Commencement ceremony.

The ceremony took place on Dec. 19 at the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex in Maryland. ABC 7 News spoke to the Brooklyn-bred artist, and she shared the message she communicated to the students.

“Just as much as I would want the HBCU students to understand how much power they have, how much change can occur due to their voices and their activity. I’d want the world at large to know that, but specifically here at Bowie today, that was the message: they’re at the precipice for everything new and everything great,” MC Lyte told the media outlet.

Lyte often gives back to the community and is a voice for young girls and women everywhere. Her nonprofit organization, the Hip Hop Sisters Foundation, continuously assists those in need. Through the foundation, she has awarded over $1 million in scholarships to help students realize their dreams through education and empowerment.

While talking to the media after the ceremony, she stated how she felt the love from the attendees, including the students, families, and friends.

“I can’t even tell you how many times I held back tears today,” Lyte said. “Specifically with the moments where I could see that they had others here to cheer them on, and sometimes that’s all it takes, is someone while you’re doing the work is to support you while you’re doing it.”

Earlier this month, the “Paper Thin” rapper appeared at music producer and art curator Salaam Remi’s art installment, MuseZeuM, in Miami during Art Basel weekend. The event featured an art unveiling that featured her and Brand Nubian’s frontman, Grand Puba.

RELATED CONTENT: Salaam Remi Curates MuseZeuM Grand Puba and MC Lyte Art Unveiling At Art Basel