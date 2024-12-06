Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn Salaam Remi Curates MuseZeuM At Art Basel, Unveiling Features Grand Puba and MC Lyte MuseZeum returns to Art Basel for an art gallery highlighting Grand Puba and MC Lyte.







Legendary producer and hip-hop curator Salaam Remi brings the MuseZeuM art gallery experience during Art Basel weekend in Miami, Florida. The event will feature an exclusive art unveiling featuring Grand Puba and MC Lyte.

Running from Dec. 5-9, the four-day exhibit marks the final U.S. showcase before the hip-hop-focused collection embarks on a global tour, according to an event flyer on the brand’s website. The traveling gallery provides a rare opportunity to explore the stories of hip-hop legends through visual art. Previous pop-ups in Miami, Washington D.C., and New York City have captivated audiences and this latest showcase returns to its Miami headquarters with an expanded collection. The exhibit now includes tributes to Trina, Notorious B.I.G., Celia Cruz, and more.

Salaam Remi founded MuseZeuM as a multimedia art gallery, creative studio, and intimate live event space in the vibrant heart of Wynwood, Miami. Since its launch, MuseZeuM has become a unique destination that seamlessly blends cutting-edge art, music, and technology in one space.

The full collection includes Remi’s specially curated pieces by icons such as Bob Marley, Nas, Marvin Gaye, Slick Rick, Fab 5 Freddy, Amy Winehouse, Celia Cruz, Dennis Brown, and more. Guests who visit the gallery will have the opportunity to view and purchase one-of-a-kind art pieces, along with unique authenticated merchandise that celebrates the legacies of these groundbreaking artists.

Salaam Remi is a Grammy Award-winning record producer and songwriter who has collaborated with artists like Alicia Keys, Nas, and Miguel and discovered the late Amy Winehouse. Currently serving as the Executive Vice President of A&R at Sony Music, Salaam’s label, Louder Than Life, has accumulated over 1 billion streams globally.

His latest album, Black on Purpose, features artists such as Nas, Jennifer Hudson, Case, Teedra Moses, Bilal, Busta Rhymes, Chronixx, Spragga Benz, MuMu Fresh, Doug E. Fresh, Black Thought, Stephen Marley, Cee-Lo Green, and Anthony Hamilton. Known for his reggae-influenced production style, often referred to as “broken bottle,” his credits span across genres, with work for mainstream acts like the Fugees, Doja Cat, Fergie, Alessia Cara, Nelly Furtado, and Estelle, among others.

