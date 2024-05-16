Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn MC Lyte To Release First New Album In Nearly 10 Years With ‘Winning’ Collaborators Legendary rapper MC Lyte is ready to bless fans with her first full-length album release in nearly 10 years.









The “Paper Thin” emcee recently appeared on Rock The Bells’ “That’s The Joint with MC Sha-Rock and Grandmaster Caz,” where she revealed the new music she’s rolling out just in time for Black Music Month in June.

“I got a new record. I’m working on it right now. The new single is out. It’s ‘Woman,'” MC Lyte shared. “The new record is coming. We’ll have another single coming in June for Black Music Month, which is going to be spectacular.”

MC Lyte released “Woman” in March with features from Big Daddy Kane, Raheem DeVaughn, and Cheryl “Salt” James from Salt ‘N’ Pepa. The song features empowering lyrics for women from the lineup of legendary emcees and singers. Comments on the YouTube visuals show how well-received the track has been with audiences.

The warm reception “Woman” garnered is the perfect build-up to the full-length album the Grammy-nominated rapper will release in August. With the album coming the same month as hip-hop’s 51st birthday, the female rap pioneer will have some notable features on the record, just like she had on “Woman.”

“Of course, I’ve got some winning folks on this album,” she added.

MC Lyte hasn’t released an album since 2015’s “Legend,” her eighth studio release. The album featured collaborations with notable music acts like Coko from SWV, Common, Faith Evans, Kenny Lattimore, Lil’ Mama, and the winner of “High School Musical: Get in the Picture” Stan Carrizosa.

In recent years, the “Self-Destruction” rapper has lent her lyrical prowess to features with other artists such as Slimkid3’s “Roots, Love & Culture” in 2022, “Partners In Rhyme Unstoppable” with Precious Way and Xhaania and “Hot” with DJ Shoni and Skales in 2021. MC Lyte is also known for serving as the announcer on multiple award shows, including the annual BET Awards.

