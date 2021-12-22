Parting Ways: Preacher DeVon Franklin Files for Divorce from ‘Harlem’ Star Meagan Good

The marriage of Meagan Good and her husband, DeVon Franklin is apparently over.

The couple who met on the set of the 2011 film Jumping the Broom, took their relationship to another level when they got engaged in May 2012 and then eventually got married in June 2012.

In a joint statement that was shared on Franklin’s Instagram page, the couple didn’t blame each other and stated that “there’s no one at fault” for the decision to divorce.