Meet Elizer Darris, The Black Man Who Ensures Formerly Incarcerated People Know Their Right To Vote

Just eight years ago, I was staring at life through prison bars, my dreams of freedom and civic participation seemingly out of reach. As a 15-year-old, I had been arrested for and eventually convicted of a capital-level offense—then sentenced to spend the rest of my natural life behind bars. Yet, through the guidance and wisdom of the elders I surrounded myself with, I learned that, no matter where I was, I could still make a difference.

Those mentors instilled in me the belief that I am the master of my fate and the captain of my soul. They challenged me to immerse myself in the law library, to fight for my own appeal, and to organize my fellow inmates to advocate for change. Even from within the confines of the prison walls, I was able to influence policy, protest injustices, and secure victories for my community.

I am proud to have helped lead the fight for voter restoration in my home state of Minnesota. Last year, more than 55,000 people were brought back into the process of democracy when Gov. Tim Walz signed Restore the Vote (RTV) into law.

But our work doesn’t end with the passage of one law. The fight for voting rights is an ongoing struggle—one that demands our vigilance, courage, and unwavering commitment to justice. We can’t afford to rest while our communities still face barriers to civic participation, and we certainly can’t yield to the powers that seek to silence us.

This is not just about the right to cast a ballot—it’s about reclaiming our voice, our power, and our future. The struggle for justice doesn’t end when the ink dries on a piece of legislation; it’s an ongoing battle for dignity and equality in every corner of this nation.

I write this today not as someone who was simply freed from physical chains but as someone who reclaimed my voice, my purpose, and my place in the fight for a more just democracy. Now, more than ever, it’s time to rise up, speak out, and ensure that no one, regardless of their past, is left out of the promise of democracy. Let’s honor those who couldn’t be here with us today by fighting even harder for those who still can.

Start by making a personal commitment to voting. Here in Minnesota, early voting began on Sept. 20th, with Election Day on Nov. 5th. If you plan to vote absentee, be sure to check the deadlines for your state, as they can vary widely. And don’t just vote yourself—encourage your friends, family, and community to do the same.

Engage in voter education efforts to combat the tide of misinformation and disinformation that seeks to sow confusion and erode trust in our electoral system. Participate in local and national initiatives like ‘Pack the Vote,’ sponsored by the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx basketball teams, to amplify the message and reach more people. The more we can educate and empower our communities, the stronger our democracy will be.

Build coalitions and forge critical partnerships. As I learned during my time in prison, it is through collective action and shared purpose that we can achieve the greatest victories. Reach out to local organizations, faith leaders, and elected officials to find ways to collaborate and support one another’s efforts.

Most importantly, stay informed and speak out. Follow the latest developments on voting rights issues, and don’t be afraid to raise your voice in defense of our democratic values. Whether it’s attending town halls, writing op-eds, or engaging on social media, your willingness to stand up and be heard can inspire others to do the same.

The road ahead may be long and arduous, but I know that together, we can reclaim our voice and our power. I am living proof that no matter where you come from or what you’ve been through, you can make a difference in this world. So, let us rise up, stand united, and fight for the future we deserve –- one where every citizen has an equal say in shaping the society we live in.

The time for action is now. Let’s get to work.

Elizer Darris is a political strategist, former executive director, founder & CEO of Darris Group. Having helped pass Minnesota’s Restore the Vote legislation, Darris will be voting for the first time in the 2024 Presidential Election and representing all Minnesotans as a Presidential Elector.