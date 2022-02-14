Meet the Black Neuroscientist Who is on a Mission to Change the World

Shonté Jovan-Taylor is a neuroscientist, entrepreneur, and success strategist who is on a mission to change the world through the power of neuroscience so that more people can unleash their human potential.

As a TEDx speaker and a member of the Forbes Coaches Council, she firmly believes that there is nothing more important than stretching your skill and knowledge towards the innovation you have inside – not only inside your heart but your brain as well.

She comments, “The human brain has granted us intelligence far beyond any living species on earth. As one of the busiest organs in the human body, our brains run with an astonishing efficacy nearly every second of our lives. While we have some control over what we do and how we think, our brains are more than capable of changing the world in a truly profound way.”

In her mission of empowering 100 million minds for change and prosperity, Shonté is expanding her gifts for humanity.

After graduating from UCLA and achieving over 15 years of brain research and industrial-organizational training, Shonté has accelerated herself as both a neuroscientist and a success trainer. However, the road didn’t start off on such a successful trajectory.

As a teenage mom, the cards were stacked against her, but Shonté prevailed, beginning college at just 16 years old. Her mission to spark human potential was something that didn’t just come naturally, it first sparked within herself. With her ability to change her circumstances through the power of neuroscience, she knew it was something everyone could take part in and become the person they admire.

Launching The OptiMind Institute

So after conducting several multi-million dollar research studies for both the government and pharmaceutical industries, she launched her own training and research institute, The OptiMind Institute, to fulfill her mission. She focuses on all aspects of amplifying human potential, whether that is training organizations to elevate their leaders and workforce, or empowering entrepreneurs to manage their mental empires while they build their financial empires.

Her current work is intended to guide ambitious individuals towards an elevation of human potential and expanded compassion. Grounded in her knowledge of neuroscience and human behavior, her work offers an opportunity for exploration into the mind for professional and personal success. Her influence focuses on understanding the brain, making it possible for people to make a shift toward innovative thinking that amplifies brilliance, determination, and empathy in others. It’s a specific path that takes her audience to the next level of innovation, engagement in revenue.

From her previous focus of identifying what was wrong with someone’s brain, Shonté has cultivated the unique opportunity to enhance what is right. Through her intentional work, she uses the artistry of the human brain to challenge how we treat others, ultimately transforming the world. From her keynote speaking engagements, individual coaching, and training seminars, Shonté has committed her knowledge to helping people across the country unveil their greatest asset, their brain.

Her leadership and success trainings have allowed her to train thousands of coaches and leaders worldwide and to continue her passion for igniting High Performance, Productivity, and Focus Techniques that are based on neuroscience. Her recent accomplishments include writing a book to empower Generation X, hosting a globally rated podcast called Coffee With a Neuroscientist, and becoming an official member of the Forbes Coaches Council.

While she continues to conduct insightful talks, Shonté hopes to keep inspiring people to change their brains for a mindful future of compassion, empathy, and innovation. “In everything that I’ve studied about the human brain, uncovering the roadblocks that plague the mind is one of my favorite discoveries. I’m choosing to dedicate my education to giving people the necessary skills essential for growth and sustainability that yield high-level results, both personally and professionally,” says Shonté.

Through various topics and strategic techniques, it’s possible for people of all walks of life to connect with one another while achieving common goals. Shonté believes that by leaning on neuroscience, we simultaneously co-create the developmental process that will withstand the test of time.

For more information about Shonté Jovan-Taylor and/or to inquire about a session or speaking engagement, visit ShonteJTaylor.com

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.