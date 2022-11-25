Meet the Black Entrepreneur Whose Afrocentric Gift-Wrapping Paper Brand is Making an Impression

Lorna D. Cheatham is the founder and CEO of Clera’s Creative Gifts, a Black-owned gift-wrapping paper and gift bag brand that is known for its unique Afrocentric-themed designs.

A certified Women’s Business Enterprise, Lorna started her Detroit-based company in 2018 with the goal to bring jobs back to her city for disadvantaged, abused women of color and returning citizens.

Lorna, who is originally from Nashville, Tennessee, was one of twelve siblings in her family. She comments:

“Birthdays was always a special time for her family, although they didn’t receive a lot; they cherished what they got.”

At the tender young age of nine, her mother, Clera, was unfortunately taken away. Luckily, they were left with many of her precious memories, which is why she decided to name her company after her mother; it was her way of keeping her memory alive.

Clera’s Creative Gifts’ products are proud to celebrate the diversity and empowerment of people of color, that’s why all of their products are designed in America. Additionally, the premise for the company came out of Lorna’s desire to see more African-American products on store shelves in the wrapping packaging arena. Therefore, she began to focus her efforts on designing gift wrapping paper and gift bags that represented people of color to celebrate life events and special moments.

Furthermore, since 1997, Lorna has been a successful entrepreneur. She has been operating residential facilities for the mentally handicapped. However, in 2018 she ventured into a totally different arena, wholesale distribution. The goal of that company is to eventually open their own manufacturing facility in the city of Detroit that will enable them to offer employment to disadvantaged and abused women who have been victimized by domestic violence, as well as women returning citizens.

Clera’s Creative Gifts offers many colorful, unique, and Afrocentric-themed creative designs that will easily assist you with completing your wrapping needs for all special occasions including baby showers, weddings, birthdays, graduations, and more.

For more information and/or to make a purchase, visit https://clerasconnect.myshopify.com/.

