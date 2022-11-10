Her Win: Artist Megan Thee Stallion Credited on Drake's New Album Despite Diss in 'Her Loss' Song

Megan Thee Stallion is laughing all the way to the bank when it comes to being referenced on Drake‘s new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss.

Drake seemingly took aim at Megan on the track “Circo Loco” where he rapped a subtle line that appeared to reference Megan’s 2020 shooting incident with singer Tory Lanez. “This b***h lie about getting shot, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling,” Drake rapped in the song.

After catching wind of the shady rap line, Megan took to Twitter to blast Drake and any other artist who is siding with Lanez in wake of her accusing the Toronto singer of shooting her.

“Since when tf is it cool to joke [about] women getting shot,” Megan tweeted upon the album’s release.

But it looks like Megan is getting the last laugh. Turns out the Houston Hottie is listed in the credits of the intro track on Drake and 21’s collab album.

According to UpRoxx, Drake and 21 Savage’s Rich Flex track features an interpolation of Megan’s highly recognizable flow from her 2020 hit single, “Savage.”

One look at the song credits and it shows they’ve been updated to include M. Pete, Megan Thee Stallion’s government name, as a composer. Megan’s co-writers, J. White Did It (A.G. White) and Bobby Sessions (B.D. Session Jr.), are also credited. The song credits means Ms. Megan is getting paid off the same album Drake dissed her on.

Fans were quick to applaud Megan for the easy win.

“We love to see it,” one fan tweeted.

We love to see it! pic.twitter.com/r91mxL16Jd — ℐΛY ϯ ™  🫠 (High Value Man) 𓂀 (@ijayt205) November 4, 2022

“Yea baby get that MF check,” added someone else.

Drake has remained silent about the backlash that he has received for his sly reference to Meg’s shooting on the song. But he has a $4 million lawsuit from Vogue to worry about.